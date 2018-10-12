RCMP seek new leads in Alberta woman’s 2015 death

RCMP in southern Alberta are seeking new leads in a three-year-old homicide investigation.

On Sept. 13, 2015, the body of Victoria (Vickie) Joanne Crow Shoe was discovered on the shore of the Oldman River Reservoir, after she was last seen on Aug. 31, 2015.

On Friday the RCMP Major Crimes Unit released new information about the case, including a photo of rope that’s believed to be connected to her death.

“Investigators believe that Vickie Crow Shoe’s body was bound by a rope before she was put in the water,” the RCMP said in a news release.

The rope in question is of kernmantle construction and is white with two black tracers in the sheath weave.

Mounties hope someone will remember seeing the rope prior to Crow Shoe’s death.

The RCMP says its deployed several resources on the reservoir to search for evidence and clues, including their dive team. Officers stressed their investigation is still active.

Anyone who may have information relating to Crow Shoe’s death is encouraged to contact the RCMP tip line at 403-343-5582 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.