Emerson border expansion to improve crossings from United States

Manitobans’ trip across the border heading back from the United States should become a lot smoother thanks to renovations at the Emerson Border Crossing, which are now complete.

The project cost $19 million and took about 18 months to finish. According to the Canada Border Security Agency (CBSA), it’s the first major update to the Emerson crossing since the late 1990s.

New additions include the widening of the highway at the border by three lanes to accommodate more commercial traffic which takes the crossing from six to nine total lanes.

A new and larger commercial warehouse for truck examinations has also been built.

“The Emerson port of entry holds significant economic importance, processing more commercial traffic than any other land border crossing across the Prairies,” said Jim Carr, federal Minister of International Trade Diversification.

“The expanded CBSA facility reflects our commitment to securing the border while improving the flow of legitimate travel and trade for Canada’s prosperity.”

Federal transport minister Marc Garneau said the new additions to the border will ensure crossing run more smoothly for travellers and security.

“All Canadians benefit from a reliable and competitive transportation system that moves people and goods efficiently and fosters Canada’s economic growth,” said Garneau.

“The improvements to the Emerson port of entry will ensure that the crossing operates more efficiently and ensures safety and security to help businesses compete and create more jobs.”

Last year, the Emerson crossing welcomed close to 878,000 travellers and it receives higher traffic volumes than any other Canadian land border crossing in the Prairies.

