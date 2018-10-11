Teen who killed friend while drunk driving sentenced to 120 days

It’s been nearly two years since a poor decision at a party turned deadly, and now a young man will see jail time.

Judge Robert Heinrichs sentenced a 19-year-old man to 80 days in custody at a youth facility followed by 40 days of community supervision Thursday after he pled guilty to impaired driving causing death.

Judge Heinrichs ordered a publication ban on the case, prohibiting media outlets from naming the driver or the person who died.

According to court records, a group of five teens left a gathering in Dufresne on Oct. 16, 2016, including the then-17-year-old who got behind the wheel impaired by alcohol-spiked iced teas and a bit of weed.

A number of his friends tried to stop him from driving, but he left in the early hours, taking a passenger with him.

Another car with three other young men followed.

At some point, the 17-year-old tried to pass the car ahead of him. He sped up, lost control and ended up rolling the car.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage by one of his friends in another car. But the 17-year-old passenger didn’t have a pulse.

The teen driver pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death earlier this year.

Since the crash, he’s quit drinking and smoking weed. He attends church, has a job at a car dealership and volunteers regularly at Siloam Mission, according to the court.

By all accounts, it was an out-of-character decision that ended his friend’s life, Judge Heinrichs said.

“He’s a better person now than he was then,” Judge Heinrichs said of the teen, noting he is at a very low risk to re-offend.

The teen is also also banned from driving for 3.5 years.