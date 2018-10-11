Manitobans worry about drug-impaired driving once pot is legal: Survey

With cannabis legalization less than a week away, many Manitobans do not think the country is ready to deal with drug-impaired driving, according to a new survey.

In the national survey put out by Desjardins Insurance, 82 per cent of Manitobans asked said they are concerned about drug-impaired driving.

READ MORE: Manitoba speeder shows officer a joint, is charged with drug trafficking

Their concerns relate both to policing and driver behaviour. 73 per cent of people polled believe law enforcement do not have sufficient tools to identify marijuana-impaired drivers. 65 per cent of participants expect instances of impaired driving will go up when marijuana becomes legal.

This comes one day after the province said police will not have oral fluid screening devices in place by Oct. 17, the day of legalization. They expect to have at least 21 devices in use by the end of March. Police will instead rely on other impairment tests in the meantime.

READ MORE: Manitoba may experience pot shortage

In a Stats Canada survey released in August, about 14 per cent of cannabis users report driving within two hours of using.

WATCH: Pot retailer announces “superstore” in St. Vital