No weed at work: WRHA releases cannabis policy for employees

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has set out their rules for employees when it comes to cannabis.

The health authority released their policy to Global News. It outlines some key rules for employees:

Employees can’t possess cannabis in the workplace, even if they don’t plan on using it

Employees can’t purchase cannabis during a break and store it in the workplace until the end of their shift

Employees are encouraged to tell a manager if they believe themselves or a coworker is high on the job

The policy doesn’t specify how long an employee has to wait from consuming cannabis and reporting from work.

“The impact of cannabis on an individual and the concentration of the substance consumed can vary,” says the policy.

“At this time, there are currently no standards established for measuring the effects of cannabis. All employees are required to report to work fit for duty and not impaired.”

The legalization of marijuana in Canada is happening on Oct. 17. The WRHA said the human resources department had to review four different policies and the health authority is still in the process of developing a new policy, which will address patient/resident use of medical cannabis.

“Cannabis in the workplace can be managed and addressed in the same manner as any other substance, alcohol or drug,” says the policy.

