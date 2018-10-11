Long-time Calgary family business issues warning after reporting work truck stolen

A Calgary couple is asking people to keep an eye out for a distinctive white truck reported stolen from their Tuxedo Park home over the weekend.

“We just came home from being away and we came home to a police report and our truck missing,” Deanna Thoms said.

Deanna and her husband Terry Thoms, owners of T&T Insulation Ltd., said they had a friend staying with them over the past few weeks but when they arrived home from vacation, their friend, a company vehicle, and some of their other belongings were gone.

“Stuff is missing out of our garage. We’re not sure to what extent but the list is getting bigger,” Deanna said.

The real concern for the couple is that the person could be driving around in their work vehicle which is covered in the company’s name and logo.

“If he’s capable of doing this, I don’t know what else he’s capable of and I don’t want my name attached to it,” Terry said.

“We’ve been here since the 80s and everything is word of mouth and your appearance.”

The couple said the alleged theft happened sometime overnight on Oct. 5 from in front of their home on 27 Avenue and 3 Street N.E.

Deanna and Terry said they were on vacation at the time and their daughter called police after realizing the truck was gone.

The vehicle is described as a white, 1997 GMC truck.

The Calgary Police Service has confirmed a stolen vehicle report has been filed.

The Thoms are now hoping the police or a member of the public will spot the vehicle.

“If you see our truck, please call the police and give them the information,” Deanna said. “Hopefully we can get it back.”

While the family remains optimistic about getting their property back, they said it will take some time to have their faith in people restored.

“I guess we’re too soft-hearted,” Deanna said. “I don’t want to trust anyone anymore, whether they’re friends or not.”