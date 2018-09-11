Tandem bike stolen in Calgary returned to owners in the Netherlands

A couple visiting Calgary from the Netherlands had an awful start to their Canadian adventure.

Marc and Jeannette Reniers came to Calgary to trek through the Rocky Mountains and up the west coast on their tandem bike. But before they could even begin, their bicycle built for two was ripped off by thieves.

“At first we were really angry — frustrated and angry — and I can’t repeat those words. We shouted some bad things,” Marc said.

“When we realized it’s really gone, it’s stolen, I thought, ‘We are in Canada with such nice people, how is it possible?'” Jeannette said.

Their bike was stolen from the backyard of a Kensington bed and breakfast they were staying at. They were devastated and thought it was gone forever.

“We made nice trips with that bike,” Marc said. “Sure, it’s just a bike but it’s emotional.”

They have travelled all over the world on this tandem bike together.

“I can’t wait to see it again.”

Calgary police recovered the tandem about two weeks ago. It was among 40 other stolen bikes they found in a northeast Calgary garage.

Const. Chris Langham and Const. Ray Hostland are helping coordinate a reunion with the tandem bicycle.

“The story with this bike and knowing where it’s been, it’s rewarding to know we are giving this bike back to them,” Langham said.

Ridley’s Cycle shop has offered to package it up and help consult with an airline to ship it back home to the couple. Owner Ron Uhlenberg wants to help change their perception of Canadians.

“If there’s a way we can get the bike back, that’s awesome and icing on the cake and maybe give them a bit more positive attitude of visiting Calgary.”