Calgary police recover $70K in stolen bikes

Police in Calgary are looking for over 40 bike owners after the police service recovered more than $70,000 worth of stolen bikes.

On Aug. 15, police responded to a property in the 1400 block of 43 Street NE after multiple complaints from members of the community.

While there, police found a stolen vehicle and multiple stolen licence plates. They then searched the garage where they found 41 high-end mountain and road racing bikes, as well as a tandem bike.

At this time, police don’t know who stole the bikes, but the investigation is ongoing. Police believe the bikes may have been stolen from storage lockers inside condo or apartment buildings.

The bikes include models from GURU, Specialized, Scott, Kona, Regal, Norco, Trek, Niner, Giant, Cannondale, Rocky Mountain, Cervelo, Santa Cruz and Felt.

Anyone with information, or who believes police may have found their bike, is asked to call Const. Langham or Const. Hostland by either calling the District 4 office at 403-428-6400.

People claiming to be the owners of the bike will be asked to provide proof of ownership, either a serial number, make and model, distinguishing features or custom parts or alterations or photos of the owner with the bike.