Crime
August 17, 2018 6:05 am
Updated: August 17, 2018 6:19 am

Traffic stop leads Portage la Prairie RCMP to drugs, stolen bikes

By Reporter  Global News

Portage la Prairie RCMP recovered more than 15 bikes after a traffic stop led them to a raid of a home.

RCMP
A A

A traffic stop in Portage la Prairie led police to a discovery of drugs and stolen items, including more than 15 stolen bikes.

At 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, Portage RCMP searched a vehicle and found 26 grams of meth, several weapons and various drug paraphernalia.

The investigation then led them to a home on 8th Street NW where they found a wide variety of stolen property, including the bikes, a motorcycle, and a number of electronics and weapons.

Tires found at a Portage la Prairie home raided by RCMP, which led them to stolen items.

RCMP

RELATED: Portage RCMP investigating after two men wounded

Dexter Roulette, 33, from Portage la Prairie faces several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime and other offences. He remains in custody.

A 49-year-old woman from the RM of Dufferin and a 25-year-old woman from the RM of Portage la Prairie were both released from custody on a promise to appear in court.

The investigation continues.

WATCH: Tips on how to avoid getting your bike stolen

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Drugs
Portage la Prairie
Portage la Prairie raid
Raid
Stolen bikes
stolen items

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News