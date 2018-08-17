Traffic stop leads Portage la Prairie RCMP to drugs, stolen bikes
A traffic stop in Portage la Prairie led police to a discovery of drugs and stolen items, including more than 15 stolen bikes.
At 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, Portage RCMP searched a vehicle and found 26 grams of meth, several weapons and various drug paraphernalia.
The investigation then led them to a home on 8th Street NW where they found a wide variety of stolen property, including the bikes, a motorcycle, and a number of electronics and weapons.
Dexter Roulette, 33, from Portage la Prairie faces several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime and other offences. He remains in custody.
A 49-year-old woman from the RM of Dufferin and a 25-year-old woman from the RM of Portage la Prairie were both released from custody on a promise to appear in court.
The investigation continues.
