Portage la Prairie RCMP investigating after two men wounded early Sunday

Police in Portage la Prairie are investigating after two incidents early Sundary morning.

Around midnight, officers responded to a report of gunfire near 17th Street NW.

They found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was sent to hospital in stable condition.

Shortly thereafter, officers found an 18-year-old man nearby who had been severely assaulted.

He was also sent to hospital — initially in unstable condition, but he has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said they believe these attacks aren’t random.

There are multiple units on the case, including Major Crimes, the Forensic Identification Unit and Police Dog Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or contact Crimestoppers.