Portage la Prairie RCMP investigating after two men wounded early Sunday
Police in Portage la Prairie are investigating after two incidents early Sundary morning.
Around midnight, officers responded to a report of gunfire near 17th Street NW.
They found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was sent to hospital in stable condition.
READ MORE: One man dead after early morning stabbing in Dauphin
Shortly thereafter, officers found an 18-year-old man nearby who had been severely assaulted.
He was also sent to hospital — initially in unstable condition, but he has since been upgraded to stable.
Police said they believe these attacks aren’t random.
There are multiple units on the case, including Major Crimes, the Forensic Identification Unit and Police Dog Services.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or contact Crimestoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.