Crash on major Calgary road Friday may have involved stolen vehicle: police
Police have tweeted that a crash in northwest Calgary on Friday night involved a stolen vehicle.
Global News has confirmed a collision occurred on 16 Avenue and 6 Street just after 7 p.m.
According to police, one of the two vehicles involved rolled before one of the drivers fled on foot.
In a tweet Friday night, Const. Riley Babott said police have a suspect in custody.
No injuries were reported.
