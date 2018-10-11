Saskatoon weather outlook: rain, snow and strong wind roll in

Rain, snow and strong wind roll in on Friday.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

After a record breaking Wednesday morning, Thursday started out almost as cool, but not record breaking.

Temperatures dipped to -10.5 C overnight, shy of our record low of -12.2 C from 1972, but under mostly sunny skies managed to make it all the way up above the freezing mark before noon.

Mostly sunny skies stick around for the remainder of the day as we climb up to an afternoon high around 5 C.

Thursday night

Clouds roll back in Thursday night as a system approaches and we cool back into mid-minus single digits overnight.

Friday

-7 is what it’ll feel like on your skin as you head out the door in the morning under cloudy skies before temperatures warm up to around 6 C for a daytime high.

A system swinging in will bring in rain midday that will continue at times right through the afternoon before changing over to snow in the evening.

Cold north-northwesterly winds will pick up to 40 km/h with gusts upwards of 60 km/h late in the day into the evening before snow eases overnight.

Weekend

Winds will remain blustery up to 40 km/h with gusts pushing into the 50 to 60 km/h range on Saturday as clouds roll back in with a slight chance of flurries as we struggle to get above freezing during the day.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with temperatures making it back into mid-single digits during the day after a chilly morning low falling back toward minus double digits.

Work week outlook

Mostly cloudy skies will kickoff the work week with a building upper ridge pushing daytime highs toward and even into double digits with increasing sunshine through the week.

