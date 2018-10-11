Police investigation at Stoney Creek high school

No charges are going to be laid following an incident at a Hamilton high school.

Police say there was a disturbance involving students from Orchard Park Secondary School in Stoney Creek Wednesday night, with concerns it would continue on Thursday.

As a precaution, the school on Dewitt Road was placed in Hold and Secure around 10:30 a.m., as police identified the parties involved and investigated.

The Hold and Secure was lifted about 30 minutes later.

Police say they are not laying any criminal charges and the matter has been left with the school.

Hold and secure has been lifted at Orchard Park @HWDSB. Police are still in the area. https://t.co/KItpfOb3kz — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 11, 2018