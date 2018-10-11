Canada
October 11, 2018 2:21 pm

Police investigation at Stoney Creek high school

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police have investigated a disturbance involving students at Orchard Park Secondary School.

Hamilton News
A A

No charges are going to be laid following an incident at a Hamilton high school.

READ MORE: Police need help identifying Hamilton robbery suspect

Police say there was a disturbance involving students from Orchard Park Secondary School in Stoney Creek Wednesday night, with concerns it would continue on Thursday.

As a precaution, the school on Dewitt Road was placed in Hold and Secure around 10:30 a.m., as police identified the parties involved and investigated.

READ MORE: Two suspects arrested after mugging in downtown Hamilton

The Hold and Secure was lifted about 30 minutes later.

Police say they are not laying any criminal charges and the matter has been left with the school.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
creek
Disturbance
HamOnt
HoldandSecure
Investigation
Orchard
Park
School
secondary
Stoney

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News