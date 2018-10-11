Two suspects arrested after mugging in downtown Hamilton
A street robbery investigation in downtown Hamilton has resulted in two arrests.
On Tuesday night, Hamilton Police say two men were in the area of King and Caroline streets, where they were approached by three other men, one armed with a firearm.
The suspects demanded cash and after handing over their money, the victims fled to safety, police said.
Officers arrived on the scene and after a brief chase, two of the suspects were arrested, but a third remains at large.
Police located a knife and the firearm they say was used in the incident. The weapon is actually a flare gun that had been painted black, police said.
A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are now facing charges.
