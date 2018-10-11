Two suspects arrested after mugging in downtown Hamilton

A street robbery investigation in downtown Hamilton has resulted in two arrests.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigate armed robbery at a Becker’s convenience

On Tuesday night, Hamilton Police say two men were in the area of King and Caroline streets, where they were approached by three other men, one armed with a firearm.

The suspects demanded cash and after handing over their money, the victims fled to safety, police said.

Officers arrived on the scene and after a brief chase, two of the suspects were arrested, but a third remains at large.

Police located a knife and the firearm they say was used in the incident. The weapon is actually a flare gun that had been painted black, police said.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police seek lone suspect in medication robbery

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are now facing charges.

HPS arrest 2 Hamilton males for street robbery – Yonis Mohamed (18 yrs) & male youth (17 yrs). Both appeared in court yesterday for robbery w f/arm, weapons dangerous & poss'n stolen property. #HamOnt https://t.co/31nECm4HYl — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 11, 2018