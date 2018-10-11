Canada
October 11, 2018 12:59 pm

Police need help identifying Hamilton robbery suspect

By Reporter  Global News
Hamilton police are looking to identify a robbery suspect.

Hamilton police are looking to identify a robbery suspect.

A A

Hamilton Police is looking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect involved in a robbery at Walmart.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigate armed robbery at a Becker’s convenience

Police say on July 26, a man walked into the Walmart located on Barton Street East, and hid inside the store.

After it closed, police say the suspect made his way to the electronics section and filled up a cart of approximately $18,000 worth of electronics before leaving the store.

A surveillance photo of the suspect has been released.

READ MORE: Hamilton police make arrest and recover stolen DJ equipment

If you have any information, contact Det. Anthony Santostefano at 905-546-3849 or Det. Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.
Report an error
barton
CCTV
Electronics
HamOnt
Investigation
Robbery
Suspect
Theft
Walmart

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News