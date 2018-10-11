Police need help identifying Hamilton robbery suspect
Hamilton Police is looking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect involved in a robbery at Walmart.
Police say on July 26, a man walked into the Walmart located on Barton Street East, and hid inside the store.
After it closed, police say the suspect made his way to the electronics section and filled up a cart of approximately $18,000 worth of electronics before leaving the store.
A surveillance photo of the suspect has been released.
If you have any information, contact Det. Anthony Santostefano at 905-546-3849 or Det. Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.
