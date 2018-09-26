Hamilton police make arrest and recover stolen DJ equipment

A Hamilton man has been arrested after stolen DJ equipment was recovered inside a downtown residence.

Police say shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 18, two men entered a nightclub downtown, where they stole a large quantity of DJ equipment, multimedia equipment and alcohol, worth about $15,000.

A large quantity of the stolen property was recovered after a search was conducted at a home on Friday.

Steven Brady, 48, is facing several charges including break and enter and failing to comply with probation.

Police recovery $15,000 worth of stolen property from a downtown nightclub and charge a 48-year-old Hamilton man. Entry https://t.co/495BBFC0Jc #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/D0AgUscYmZ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 26, 2018