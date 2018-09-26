Hamilton police make arrest and recover stolen DJ equipment
A Hamilton man has been arrested after stolen DJ equipment was recovered inside a downtown residence.
Police say shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 18, two men entered a nightclub downtown, where they stole a large quantity of DJ equipment, multimedia equipment and alcohol, worth about $15,000.
A large quantity of the stolen property was recovered after a search was conducted at a home on Friday.
Steven Brady, 48, is facing several charges including break and enter and failing to comply with probation.
