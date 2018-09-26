Canada
September 26, 2018 12:19 pm

Hamilton police make arrest and recover stolen DJ equipment

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police recover stolen property from nightclub robbery.

A A

A Hamilton man has been arrested after stolen DJ equipment was recovered inside a downtown residence.

READ MORE: Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of two youth

Police say shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 18, two men entered a nightclub downtown, where they stole a large quantity of DJ equipment, multimedia equipment and alcohol, worth about $15,000.

A large quantity of the stolen property was recovered after a search was conducted at a home on Friday.

Steven Brady, 48,  is facing several charges including break and enter and failing to comply with probation.

READ MORE: Case of Bruce McArthur, facing 8 murder counts, put over to Oct. 5

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dj
equipment
HamOnt
Nightclub
Property
Recovered
Robbery
Stolen
Suspect
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News