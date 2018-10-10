Hamilton police investigate armed robbery at a Becker’s convenience

An investigation is underway into an armed robbery at a Becker’s convenience store on Herkimer Street.

Police say a man entered the store at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 4. He was armed with a knife and demanded cash but the cashier refused to hand over any money and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s, about five-feet-eight-inches tall with facial stubble. He was wearing a baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police Det. Const. Mirko Kuruc at 905-546-8929.