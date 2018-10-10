Crime
October 10, 2018 11:04 am

Hamilton police investigate armed robbery at a Becker’s convenience

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
Hamilton Police
A A

An investigation is underway into an armed robbery at a Becker’s convenience store on Herkimer Street.

Police say a man entered the store at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 4. He was armed with a knife and demanded cash but the cashier refused to hand over any money and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s, about five-feet-eight-inches tall with facial stubble. He was wearing a baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police Det. Const. Mirko Kuruc at 905-546-8929.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Becker's convenience store
Hamilton Police
herkimer street
Knife
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News