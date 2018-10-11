Winnipeg School Division set to get first new school in 25 years

The last time the Winnipeg School Division opened doors to a new school was 25 years ago, but now a new school is on the way.

READ MORE: Winnipeg School Division approves tax hike, expects $400K carbon tax bill

Premier Brian Pallister announced that the Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Waterford Green is expected to be ready for the 2020 school year.

“Right now we’re in the process of designing or building seven new schools in Manitoba. That’s a modern day record. It’s important because education is key,” he said.

The 76,430 square foot school will be built on Jefferson Avenue east of King Edward Street. It will be built for 600 English and French Immersion students and include a child care centre with 54 preschool and 20 infant spaces with an additional space for a nursery school program.

READ MORE: Newly-opened Winnipeg school already facing overpopulation

Pauline Clarke, chief superintendent and CEO of the Winnipeg School Division said they’re glad to address the growing needs of the community.

“[The school] can grow to around 800 students,” she said. “We are really pleased to have this new school it’s the first new school we’ve had in the school division for a long, long time.”

The last new school built in the school division was Prairie Rose School, which was built in 1993.

WATCH: Winnipeg school budgets: What does your school superintendent make?