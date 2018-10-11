18-year-old Kingston man charged with sexually assaulting 2 teens

An 18-year-old Kingston man was charged on Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of two 13-year-old girls.

Police began an investigation on Sept. 6 into an 18-year-old’s involvement with a 13-year-old girl. Police say the two were in some sort of relationship from July to October, and during that time he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

While police were investigating that occurrence, another 13-year-old girl reported she had also had a relationship with the man from March to August. Police say there was no indication the two girls knew each other.

Police say the accused was 17 years old at the beginning of the second relationship but turned 18 in March. Despite turning 18, it’s alleged that he continued his relationship with the 13-year-old and gave her a noxious substance on two occasions.

The man also allegedly sexually assaulted the second 13-year-old on at least one occasion.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Oct. 10 and was charged with assault, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of administering a noxious substance.