Kingston police charge man with sexually assaulting daughter

Kingston police have charged a man with sexually assaulting his daughter.

On Aug. 9, police say the daughter was staying over at her father’s home when he came home late in the evening and began consuming alcohol and drugs. At some time around midnight, police allege the man sexually assaulted the victim.

On Aug. 20, the daughter then provided a statement to police. Officers then also learned of an earlier incident when the father allegedly threatened to shoot the victim’s boyfriend while holding a knife against his leg.

Police located the man the next day, arrested him and charged him with harassment by threatening conduct, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, incest and breach undertaking.

Police said the victim is a teenager and would not comment on her exact age.