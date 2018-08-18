Canada
August 18, 2018 12:26 pm

Kingston Police searching for suspect after sexual assault in downtown core

By Videographer  Global News

Kingston Police are searching for a suspect involved in a serious sexual assault incident on the mornign of August 18.

Kingston Police are investigating a serious sexual assault incident involving a female victim and a male suspect in the downtown core.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 18th.

The suspect is described as having a slim build and in his late 20s, standing 5’11” with short, dark, curly hair. He was wearing a yellow LA Lakers jersey and khaki pants at the time of the incident.

The suspect was last seen running without a shirt on from Montreal Street to Princess Street and down Princess Street towards Ontario Street.

Police are asking anyone who knows any information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers or the duty officer, Sgt. Brad Booker.

