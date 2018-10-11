Jimmy Melvin Jr. announces he’s writing to Donald Trump in latest court appearance

Notorious crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr. had another courtroom outburst, this time announcing that he is writing to U.S. President Donald Trump about his experiences in the Canadian prison system.

“I’m writing to Donald Trump — not Justin Trudeau — and I’m telling him all about this province and this country,” Melvin shouted at Justice Peter Rosinski in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday.

“I’m going to rip this courtroom apart. They’re controlling my mind.”

Melvin was convicted of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for an unsuccessful plot to kill Terry Marriott Jr. in 2008.

Marriott survived the plot, but was killed months later. Melvin was charged with first-degree murder, but was acquitted in June 2017.

Melvin was in court Thursday after he was appointed a 60-day psychiatric assessment, to see whether he should be declared a dangerous offender and incarcerated indefinitely.

On Thursday, counsel and Justice Rosinski set Sept. 23, 2019, for the beginning of Melvin’s dangerous offender hearing. It is scheduled to run until Oct. 11.

Melvin will appear in Pictou provincial court on Monday to face charges of causing bodily harm to a peace officer and intimidation of a justice.

He will also face a judge on Oct. 23 in Dartmouth provincial court, where he will face a mischief charge.