Hamilton historian Margaret Houghton passes away

A Hamilton historian has passed away.

According to the Hamilton Public Library, Margaret Houghton has died.

She was regarded as “Hamilton’s Historical Icon,” who worked as the city’s go-to historian, chronicler and archivist for almost 40 years.

Houghton was among the Gallery of Distinction inductees in 2014 and retired two years later.

She was also an accomplished author, served as president of the Head-of-the-Lake Historical Society and of the Players’ Guild, community theatre group.

Houghton was born in Westdale, and educated at McMaster, where she earned three university degrees.

No word on her cause of death.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

"I am sorry to share the news that Margaret Houghton has passed away. She made great contributions to Hamilton’s history and HPL and she will be missed. Our condolences to her friends and family." ~ Paul Takala, CEO and Chief Librarian, Hamilton Public Library pic.twitter.com/53enKQHMz2 — Hamilton PL (@HamiltonLibrary) October 10, 2018