Longtime Hamilton Children’s Aid Society executive passes away

A stalwart of the Hamilton Children’s Aid Society has passed away.

Dominic Verticchio who worked for the organization for 41 years, including 18 as the executive director, died Tuesday morning.

Verticchio was 67 and had been on medical leave since April.

He leaves behind his wife Sharon and sons Michael and Marc.

In addition to his work with the CAS, he was known for his community involvement through organizations like Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

The funeral will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Bay Gardens on Rymal Road.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.