October 9, 2018 1:31 pm

Three people arrested on drug charges in Stoney Creek

By Reporter  900 CHML

A drug investigation has resulted in three arrests in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police have arrested three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

A 36-year-old Hamilton man was arrested last week and charged with trafficking cocaine in Arvin Avenue area of Stoney Creek.

A search warrant was later executed at a residence on Macintosh Drive, where police said they seized approximately $3,000 worth of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

A 64-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were also taken into custody.

All three of the accused are facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

