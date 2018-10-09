Three people arrested on drug charges in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police have arrested three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
A 36-year-old Hamilton man was arrested last week and charged with trafficking cocaine in Arvin Avenue area of Stoney Creek.
A search warrant was later executed at a residence on Macintosh Drive, where police said they seized approximately $3,000 worth of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.
A 64-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were also taken into custody.
All three of the accused are facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.
