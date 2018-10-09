Three people arrested on drug charges in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police have arrested three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder after ‘family disturbance’ in Stoney Creek

A 36-year-old Hamilton man was arrested last week and charged with trafficking cocaine in Arvin Avenue area of Stoney Creek.

A search warrant was later executed at a residence on Macintosh Drive, where police said they seized approximately $3,000 worth of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

READ MORE: Dance instructor charged after allegedly sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to people underage: OPP

A 64-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were also taken into custody.

All three of the accused are facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Three Stoney Creek residents are facing charges for trafficking Cocaine. https://t.co/zrwlxvVqLc #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/gixvhmX1aZ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 9, 2018