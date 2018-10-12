Education
October 12, 2018 1:30 pm

Astronaut, top bands to help Brandon University celebrate 50 years

By Online Journalist  Global News

Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield will be speaking at Brandon University.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press Images
Brandon University is recognizing 50 years as a university with four days of celebrations, including a music festival, team reunions, and speakers including astronaut Chris Hadfield.

The ‘Forever Blue & Gold’ homecoming celebration marks the first class of graduates to receive BU degrees, the Class of 1968, who will be honoured Saturday at a gala event.

Each night through Saturday will include an ‘Under the Stars’ event, with viewings at the Brandon University Astronomical Observatory.

Hadfield’s sold-out keynote speech continues the outer space theme Friday night.

The celebrations also include a conference sharing the university’s research with the community, the unveiling of a new Sports Wall of Fame, and Fifty Fest, a free concert featuring Manitoba artists like Begonia and Royal Canoe.

