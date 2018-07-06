You are Here: Landmark tree hails Manitoba halfway point

The drive from Winnipeg to Brandon passes by a much-debated road marker: the halfway tree.

The cottonwood located in the R.M. of Portage la Prairie stands outs, telling drivers where they are.

This tree even has its own Facebook page.

READ MORE: You are Here: Group preserves Manitoba’s landmark little white church

However, there are some people who dispute the south side cottonwood’s identity as the halfway tree.

Not too far away, there is a willow on the north side, which others view as the mid-point between the two Manitoba cities.

Former commercial driver Rob Waatanen favours the willow’s claim as a landmark.

“Both trees are pretty recognizable. But, the one on the north side of the highway seems to be the true halfway tree,” said Waatanen.

“It’s kind of like which hamburger is better–VJ’s or the Whip. It’s whose opinion you’re talking to.”

Roy Tufford, the deputy reeve for the R.M. of Portage la Prairie is aware of the debate.

“I’ve heard people talk about it for years, of course. But, I’m sure which one’s which. To me, it was always the cottonwood in the median,” Tufford said.

For now, it looks like there is no real consensus on whether the north side cottonwood or the south side willow is the real halfway tree.

RELATED: You are Here: Busy season for Manitoba mini golf landmark

“I think if somebody wants put a sign on one of them, then it would probably become the halfway tree. I can’t clear anything up, because I haven’t got a clue which one’s the real halfway tree,” said Tufford.