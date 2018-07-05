You are Here: Busy season for Manitoba mini golf landmark

It’s a popular destination for people to stretch their legs on the way to the lake.

Geppeto’s has been a staple along Highway 1 East for 25 years, with people flocking all summer long to play mini golf, buy wood creations, or grab a bite to eat.

The business is owned by John Coti and his wife Sandy, who runs the snack shack.

“Sandy, my wife, has the best food on the Number 1 Highway. It’s all home made, and everybody seems to really like it,” Coti said.

Coti says traffic to Geppeto’s has increased each year, and business is booming with an average of 5,500 visitors.

“We have lots of room for the kids to run. We put up a couple of sets of swings. There’s lots of picnic tables to sit at, eat your food.”

Many of those who have stopped by have likely wondered where the name came from.

“When I was younger, I used to make wooden toys. A friend of our would say ‘where’s John?’ She came up with the idea, ‘he’s out in the garage geppetoing away.’ So when we started the business, we called it Geppeto’s,” Coti recalled.

Coti says he and Sandy put in 90 hours of work per week to run the place during the summer months.

Geppeto’s will close up for the season in October, when the Cotis head to Florida for the winter months.

Geppeto’s is located 7 km west of Richer, and is just under an hour’s drive east from Winnipeg.