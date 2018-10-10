Canada
Cobourg police seek missing woman

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Destiny Dawson was last seen in Cobourg.

Cobourg Police Service
Cobourg police are searching for a missing woman.

Destiny Dawson, 20, was last seen Wednesday in the Town of Cobourg. She is described as five feet five inches, 125 pounds, and with dyed blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants and in possession of a black backpack.

Police say she has ties to Cobourg and nearby Colborne.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821.

