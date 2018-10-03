Peterborough County OPP searching for missing teen

Peterborough County OPP are searching a missing teenager from the Township of Asphodel-Norwood.

Jaden Burton, 16, was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 27 around 9 p.m. She was seen earlier that day at Norwood District High School, about 31.5 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Jaden is described as about five-feet-six-inches tall and weighing 212 pounds with a medium to heavy build. She has blond hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants with a pink stripe, pink footwear and was carrying a light blue Adidas bag.

She is known to frequent Peterborough and Norwood areas.

OPP are concerned about her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.