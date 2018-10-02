Brandon kids missing, abduction arrest warrant issued for mother

Brandon RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a southern Manitoba woman after she and her kids disappeared last week.

Jessica Chartier is WANTED on a Canada Wide warrant for the parental abduction of her kids – Melaina Chartier (8) & Colton Nordstrom (6) of Brandon. Jessica may have black or blonde hair, rose tattoo on chest. Last seen in Virden area. Call 911 if you have any info. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/58x6WOiFNN — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 2, 2018

Her two kids, Melaina Chartier and Colton Nordstrom haven’t been seen for nearly a week, Melaina’s father wrote on Facebook.

“They were under Jessica’s care until 4:00 p.m. Friday but failed to show up to their Dad’s place (In Brandon) at that time. RCMP have been looking for them all weekend along with myself and the kids other Dad (Steve),” wrote Steven Crooks.

RCMP say the family was last seen in the Virden, Man. area.