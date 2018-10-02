Brandon kids missing, abduction arrest warrant issued for mother
Brandon RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a southern Manitoba woman after she and her kids disappeared last week.
Her two kids, Melaina Chartier and Colton Nordstrom haven’t been seen for nearly a week, Melaina’s father wrote on Facebook.
“They were under Jessica’s care until 4:00 p.m. Friday but failed to show up to their Dad’s place (In Brandon) at that time. RCMP have been looking for them all weekend along with myself and the kids other Dad (Steve),” wrote Steven Crooks.
RCMP say the family was last seen in the Virden, Man. area.
