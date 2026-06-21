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Environment

Firefighters battling wildfire near Lytton, B.C., helped by cooler temperatures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2026 3:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire near Lytton prompts evacuations'
Wildfire near Lytton prompts evacuations
RELATED: Wildfire near Lytton prompts evacuations
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Firefighters battling a wildfire near Lytton, B.C., say cooler temperatures and light winds helped overnight but that fire activity could increase throughout the day as temperatures climb.

An update posted online Sunday by the BC Wildfire Service says crews overnight prioritized the protection and defence of structures near the Saw Creek wildfire burning south of Lytton.

The report says firefighters and aircraft continue to focus on securing the perimeter of the communities near the fire.

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It says temperatures are expected to be between the mid-20s to low-30s on Sunday and relative humidity will trend lower, “meaning there is the potential for fire activity to increase throughout the day.”

The latest estimate puts the size of the out-of-control fire at about seven square-kilometres, up slightly from Saturday.

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The wildfire has triggered evacuation orders and alerts in the area, affecting more than 230 properties, while also shutting down a more than 115-kilometre stretch of Highway 1.

The Lytton First Nation has also issued an evacuation order for some of its residents.

The wildfire broke out on Friday, near the fifth anniversary of the June 30, 2021, inferno that had razed the town and claimed two lives.

The regional district has declared a state of emergency in Lytton and Blue Sky County, as 135 firefighters, nine helicopters and structure protection crews work to contain the flames.

As of Sunday morning there were 18 active wildfires in the province, with two listed as out-of-control.

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