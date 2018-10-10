Gwyneth Paltrow fires back at claims Goop based on ‘pseudoscience’

Gwyneth Paltrow hit back at claims her company Goop is based on “pseudoscience” while chatting with the BBC’s Charlie Stayt in an interview.

The 46-year-old author was quick to defend her brand, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary, after Stayt mentioned some of her critics: “We disagree with that wholeheartedly.

“We really believe that there are healing modalities that have existed for thousands of years, and they challenge maybe a very conventional western doctor that might not believe necessarily in the healing powers of essential oils or any variety of acupuncture—things that have been tried and tested for hundreds of years,” she said.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop pays $145K over ‘unscientific’ claims about vaginal Jade Eggs

She continued: “We find that they are very helpful to people and there’s an incredible power in the human body to heal itself. And so I think any time you’re trying to move the needle and you’re trying to empower women, you know, you find resistance. We just think that’s part of what we do, and we’re proud to do it.”

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow was also asked about the company recently paying out $145,000 in civil penalties to settle allegations that it made unscientific claims about the health benefits of three of its products.

The offending products were the notorious Jade Egg, a US$66 item inserted into women’s vaginas to supposedly improve their sex lives, the “heart-activating” $55 Rose Quartz Egg, and the $22 Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend — a tincture that Goop claimed “assisted in the clearing of guilt, shame, self-criticism and blame.”



Insinuating that not everything that had been reported was correct, Paltrow said: “We have a whole regulatory team in place now, and a science and research team, and that’s really what they’re dedicated to doing. A lot of times we’ll find that a third-party product that we sell, people make claims about products. And so it’s very important for us now as we grow and as we learn to make sure the claims we make on the site are efficacious and good.”

She added of the recent payout, “We never had any customer complaints at all, we didn’t have to admit any wrongdoing but we just wanted to settle it and put it behind us. Of course, as you learn and grow… especially when you’re a startup, you have to learn on the job, unfortunately.”