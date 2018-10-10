Money
October 10, 2018 10:06 am
Updated: October 10, 2018 10:08 am

Alberta hospitality company Pomeroy Lodging to buy Alaska ski resort

By Staff The Associated Press

A skier races down the hill at Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, Alaska during the U.S. Alpine Championships in this March 29, 2007 file photo.

AP Photo/Al Grillo, File
A ski resort near Anchorage has agreed to sell its properties to a Canada-based hospitality company.

Pomeroy Lodging has entered a contract to buy Alyeska Resort and Hotel Alyeska in Girdwood, the Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday.

Alyeska said it will “sell substantially all of its resort assets,” including the 300-room hotel and the popular Girdwood ski area. The resort is about 64 kilometres southeast of Anchorage.

The Hotel Alyeska at Alyeska Resort Saturday Dec. 8, 2007 in Girdwood, Alaska.

AP Photo/Al Grillo, File

The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, Alyeska said.

Pomeroy Lodging is based in Grande Prairie, Alta., and operates 18 hotels in western Canada, including the Kananaskis Mountain Lodge.

When asked about plans for the Alaska resort, Pomeroy President Stefan Nasalski said the company is still “early in the process.” The company plans to make more announcements later this year.

“As our plans firm up, we’ll be in a better position to talk,” Nasalski said. He declined to disclose the sale price.

The Alyeska Resort and tram are seen April 14, 2006, in Girdwood, Alaska.

AP Photo/Anchorage Daily News, Erik Hill

The resort and related property appraised at $45.8 million this year for tax purposes, according to the Anchorage Property Appraisal Division. About $34 million accounts for the value of its land, buildings and other structures.

The resort is nearing its 60th year of operation, Alyeska spokesman Eric Fullerton said. He declined Tuesday to say who initiated the sales discussions. Nasalski also declined to say.

Ski Patrol director Ben Habecker kicks up some snow while skiing at the top of Alyeska Resort on Dec. 2, 2010.

AP Photo Anchorage Daily News// Bill Roth

© 2018 The Canadian Press

