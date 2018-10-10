World
October 10, 2018 1:07 am

U.S., Mexico discover cross-border tunnel that’s powered by the sun

By Staff The Associated Press

June 5: Border Patrol agents have taken Reuters underground and into a rediscovered tunnel running under the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego, California.

U.S. and Mexican authorities have discovered an incomplete, solar-powered tunnel connecting the two countries in a rugged, remote area east of San Diego.

The U.S. Border Patrol said Tuesday that the clandestine passage measured 627 feet (191 metres), including 336 feet (102 metres) into the United States in the town of Jacumba.

The solar system powered lighting and the ventilation system.

It was also lined with a rail system that ran the entire length of the tunnel and had two sump pumps.

Mexican authorities discovered the tunnel Sept. 19 at a residence in the town of Jacume. It did not have an exit point in the U.S.

U.S. and Mexican authorities have found many cross-border tunnels – often incomplete. They are typically used to smuggle drugs from Mexico to the U.S.

