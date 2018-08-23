Mexico border tunnel discovered under abandoned KFC restaurant
U.S. federal authorities say they have discovered a sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel that went from a home in Mexico to an abandoned fast-food restaurant in Arizona.
A division of the Department of Homeland Security said it got word in April that there was a tunnel leading to an old Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant that’s not in operation in San Luis, Ariz., about 200 yards north of the border.
The tunnel was found following a drug bust where Homeland Security agents seized 168 kilograms of drugs in the discovery.
READ MORE: 7 adults face 24 charges in crackdown on downtown London drug trafficking
Agents arrested a man who owns the abandoned building who is accused of using it to traffic drugs.
Suspect Ivan Lopez is being held in federal detention without bond because he is considered a flight risk.
His attorney, Paul A. Ramos, has not responded to a request for comment.
WATCH: Mexico extradites key lieutenant of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ to U.S.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.