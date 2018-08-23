Mexico border tunnel discovered under abandoned KFC restaurant

U.S. federal authorities say they have discovered a sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel that went from a home in Mexico to an abandoned fast-food restaurant in Arizona.

A division of the Department of Homeland Security said it got word in April that there was a tunnel leading to an old Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant that’s not in operation in San Luis, Ariz., about 200 yards north of the border.

The tunnel was found following a drug bust where Homeland Security agents seized 168 kilograms of drugs in the discovery.

READ MORE: 7 adults face 24 charges in crackdown on downtown London drug trafficking

Agents arrested a man who owns the abandoned building who is accused of using it to traffic drugs.

Suspect Ivan Lopez is being held in federal detention without bond because he is considered a flight risk.

His attorney, Paul A. Ramos, has not responded to a request for comment.

WATCH: Mexico extradites key lieutenant of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ to U.S.