Winnipeg’s Don Oramasionwu lands job with Ottawa RedBlacks

Winnipeg’s Donnie ‘O’ is getting another crack at the CFL.

After not playing so far this season, defensive tackle Don Oramasionwu was signed to the Ottawa RedBlacks practice roster on Tuesday.

RELATED: Winnipegger Don Oramasionwu on Grey Cup

Oramasionwu, 32, was a Canada West all-star and helped the Manitoba Bisons win the 2007 Vanier Cup.

He broke into the CFL with Winnipeg Blue Bombers after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2008 CFL Draft. He played three seasons in the blue and gold before joining the green and gold as a free agent. He went on to play five seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, winning the Grey Cup in 2015.

RELATED: Grey Cup 2015: Eddie Steele & Don Oramasionwu

Last season Oramasionwu played for the Montreal Alouettes where he recorded 13 defensive tackles and one sack in 17 games.

Over his 10 year CFL career Oramasionwu has 106 defensive tackles, 19 sacks and three forced fumbles in 124 career games.

The RedBlacks also announced they’ve added defensive back Daryl Townsend to their practice squad.