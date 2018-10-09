Investigation launched after failed Conexus Art Centre ATM theft

An investigation is underway after two thieves attempted to steal an ATM from the Conexus Art Centre, causing damage to the building.

Police were called to the 200 block of Lakeshore Drive, Tuesday morning, around 6:45 a.m following reports of a theft in progress.

A man and woman managed to gain access to the theatre complex and attempted to steal an ATM from inside.

The thieves secured a long chain around the ATM that was connected to a vehicle outside. They then drove the vehicle, pulling on the chain and therefore causing damage to the building and ATM, however, they were unable to dislodge the machine.

The suspects then fled in the vehicle, leaving the chain behind.

No cash was taken from the ATM.

The man involved is described as, about 40-50 years in age, around 6 feet tall, with light complexion, wearing black boots, black pants, and a black winter jacket with blue inside the hood.

The female suspect is described as, approximately 25-30 years in age, with dark complexion and long dark hair, and wearing a grey toque, orange hooded winter jacket, light blue jeans, and dark runners with white soles.

There is no vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact Regina Police at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.