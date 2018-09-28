Regina man charged after police discover 18 stolen bicycles at property

Officers searched a property on the 700 block of Elphinstone Street and discovered multiple stolen bicycles and bicycle parts.

In total 18 bicycles and frames were found during the search, which was carried out around 10 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Also during the search, police located a 12-gauge shotgun as well as ammunition.

A man and a woman were removed from the residence without incident. The man was arrested and charged.

Thirty-one year-old Tyler James MacDougall of Regina, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He appeared in court in relation to these charges today, Sept. 28.