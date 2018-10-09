City of Hamilton urges residents to check bank activity after vandalism
The City of Hamilton is asking residents to monitor their bank activity after the Flamborough Municipal Service Centre’s drop-box was vandalized.
Officials are asking anyone who used the drop-box between 4:30 p.m. on September 27 and noon on September 28 to monitor their bank activity.
It’s believed that only a small number of residents may have been impacted, but concerned citizens are being urged to contact their financial institution for further instructions.
WATCH: Hamilton police make 3 arrests, issue 3 warrants in connection with Locke St. vandalism
Hamilton Police have been called in to investigate.
READ MORE: OPP investigating after day camp in Huntsville vandalized
The drop-box is available for residents to deposit correspondence or City service information outside of business hours.
Residents who have questions can call the City of Hamilton at 905-546-2489.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.