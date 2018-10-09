Crime
October 9, 2018

City of Hamilton urges residents to check bank activity after vandalism

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML
The City of Hamilton has issued an advisory to residents after the Flamborough Municipal Service Centre's drop-box was vandalized.

The City of Hamilton is asking residents to monitor their bank activity after the Flamborough Municipal Service Centre’s drop-box was vandalized.

Officials are asking anyone who used the drop-box between 4:30 p.m. on September 27 and noon on September 28 to monitor their bank activity.

It’s believed that only a small number of residents may have been impacted, but concerned citizens are being urged to contact their financial institution for further instructions.

Hamilton Police have been called in to investigate.

The drop-box is available for residents to deposit correspondence or City service information outside of business hours.

Residents who have questions can call the City of Hamilton at 905-546-2489.

Global News