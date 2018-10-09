OPP investigating after day camp in Huntsville vandalized

Police are investigating after a significant amount of damage was done to Pitman Day Camp in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Sept. 29, a family attended the camp to scout the venue for an upcoming event and found several buildings had been vandalized.

Police say “extensive damage” was done to three different structures on the property.

Officers say one building was spray-painted inside and out and another building had damage to the door and glass window.

READ MORE: Police investigating hit-and-run in Barrie

Officers say there was damage to the doors and windows of a third building, and the suspects got into the building and flipped tables, smashed plates and shattered a bathroom sink.

According to police, the outside hose was also left on and flooded the grounds.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).