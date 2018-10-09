Parti Québécois names Pascal Bérubé as interim leader

Pascal Bérubé will be the Parti Québécois (PQ) interim leader.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Quebec City on Tuesday afternoon.

Bérubé replaces Jean-François Lisée, who stepped down on Oct. 1 after the party suffered a crushing defeat at the polls.

WATCH: Global News’ Mike Armstrong breaks down the Parti Québécois’ loss.

The PQ — once a powerhouse of the Quebec sovereignty movement– headed into the campaign as the official opposition but lost official party status as its seat count plunged to nine.

READ MORE: Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée steps down after losing own riding of Rosemont

Lisée himself lost the riding of Rosemont to political neophyte Vincent Marrissal of Québec Solidaire.

— More to come…