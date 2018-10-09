Parti Québécois names Pascal Bérubé as interim leader
Pascal Bérubé will be the Parti Québécois (PQ) interim leader.
The announcement was made at a press conference in Quebec City on Tuesday afternoon.
Bérubé replaces Jean-François Lisée, who stepped down on Oct. 1 after the party suffered a crushing defeat at the polls.
The PQ — once a powerhouse of the Quebec sovereignty movement– headed into the campaign as the official opposition but lost official party status as its seat count plunged to nine.
Lisée himself lost the riding of Rosemont to political neophyte Vincent Marrissal of Québec Solidaire.
