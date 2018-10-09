CAQ says crucifix will stay in Quebec legislature as party seeks to ban religious symbols

The incoming Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government says it has no intention of removing the crucifix that hangs behind the Speaker’s chair in the legislature.

Simon Jolin-Barrette, a spokesman for the transition team, said Tuesday there is no contradiction between the new government’s plan to impose strict secularism rules on certain public servants and its desire to maintain the crucifix.

He says the crucifix, which has hung in the national assembly since the 1930s, is part of Quebec’s heritage.

Jolin-Barrette, re-elected Oct. 1, stands behind his party’s plan to prohibit public servants in positions of authority from wearing visible religious symbols.

But he acknowledged the principle of judicial independence means that for provincially appointed judges, application of the new law will fall to the Quebec court and the provincial judicial council.

Last week, Geneviève Guilbault, a Coalition spokeswoman, said teachers who refuse to accept a different job or to remove religious symbols would be dismissed.

Today, Jolin-Barrette took a slightly softer line, saying the Coalition is prepared to work with opposition parties to find common ground.

