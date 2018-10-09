Glass shattered as senior hits front of supermarket with car

No one was injured when a senior partially, and accidentally, drove into a Kelowna supermarket on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at Nester’s Market at Gordon Drive and Bernard Avenue, with police and witnesses stating that an elderly man crashed into two large panes of glass. The vehicle, after jumping the sidewalk, drove into a metal pane separating the two glass panes, bending it, which shattered the glass.

Inside the store, some vegetables were jostled but everything appeared to be OK. One witness said the man was 95, though that wasn’t confirmed.