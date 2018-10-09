Traffic
October 9, 2018 3:54 pm

Glass shattered as senior hits front of supermarket with car

By Online Journalist  Global News

An elderly man hit the front of Nester’s Market with his car on Tuesday morning, shattering two large panes of glass.

Global News
A A

No one was injured when a senior partially, and accidentally, drove into a Kelowna supermarket on Tuesday morning.

Another look at the accident at Nester’s Market, and the silver SUV that hit the front of the store.

Global News

 

 

READ MORE: Surrey man’s wife gives birth hours after he’s crushed by car in race track accident

The incident took place at Nester’s Market at Gordon Drive and Bernard Avenue, with police and witnesses stating that an elderly man crashed into two large panes of glass. The vehicle, after jumping the sidewalk, drove into a metal pane separating the two glass panes, bending it, which shattered the glass.

Inside the store, some vegetables were jostled but everything appeared to be OK. One witness said the man was 95, though that wasn’t confirmed.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bernard avenue
Car Accident
GORDON DRIVE
Kelowna
Nester's Market
Senior

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News