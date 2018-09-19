Traffic
September 19, 2018 11:44 am

Hwy. 20 reopened after 4-car accident

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Four cars were involved in a collision on Highway 20 in Montreal's West Island Wednesday morning.

A A

Four cars were involved in a collision on Highway 20, near 1st Avenue, in Montreal’s West Island Wednesday morning.

The incident, which left one car lying on its roof, happened around 8:15 a.m.

The eastbound lanes, heading to downtown Montreal, were down to one lane, causing significant delays for many drivers.

Police said the drivers of the four cars suffered minor injuries.

They were able to get out of their vehicles on their own and were transported to hospital as a precaution.

The highway has since been reopened.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
four car accident
Highway 20
Highway 20 Accident
Highway 20 collision
Montreal accidents
Montreal Highway 20
Montreal highway 20 accident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News