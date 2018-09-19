Hwy. 20 reopened after 4-car accident

Four cars were involved in a collision on Highway 20, near 1st Avenue, in Montreal’s West Island Wednesday morning.

The incident, which left one car lying on its roof, happened around 8:15 a.m.

The eastbound lanes, heading to downtown Montreal, were down to one lane, causing significant delays for many drivers.

Police said the drivers of the four cars suffered minor injuries.

They were able to get out of their vehicles on their own and were transported to hospital as a precaution.

The highway has since been reopened.