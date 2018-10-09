Florida robbery suspects take off with property owner in back seat

A sheriff’s office in Florida is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who not only allegedly attempted to steal property, but also the property owner.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Oct. 8 when two men drove onto a man’s property in Polk City, Fla., and “started helping themselves to his things.”

During the incident, however, video shows the property owner returned and caught them in the act just as they had gotten back in their vehicle.

READ MORE: Florida man Tasered after police say he stole a tractor, hit officer

“He pulled his truck right up against the car, got out, and tried to remove the keys from the car,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post.

The man can be seen speaking to the suspects, pointing his finger at them before reaching over and trying to take the keys. He then appears to get on his phone before getting into the back seat and trying to grab items. That’s when the men close their doors and begin to drive off — with the property owner still in the back seat.

Their car drives down the dirt road and off camera without the owner being seen leaving the vehicle.

“They drove away with the victim still in the back seat, and began hitting him while trying to steal his cellphone,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “They discussed throwing the man out of the car, but the victim convinced them that if they stopped, he would just get out … which is what happened.”

READ MORE: Irish great-grandfather fights off robbers after they barge into betting shop

According to authorities, the man was uninjured and now they are calling on people to help identify the suspects, asking people to call the sheriff’s office or Heartland Crime Stoppers.