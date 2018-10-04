Florida man Tasered after police say he stole a tractor, hit officer

A Florida man is facing several charges, including battery on a police officer, after police say he attempted to flee a traffic stop on a tractor and was eventually Tasered.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office says an officer had noticed a man on a tractor leaving the roadway several times, prompting him to conduct a traffic stop.

Charles Nicholas McNeil, 28, stopped his tractor and, according to police, provided a false name and advised he had an invalid licence and no other identification.

The deputy performed a pat down and found a knife and a partially labeled prescription medication bottle.

“When the deputy began to detain McNeil, he turned away and aggressively attempted to flee,” police said in a statement.

Police say the suspect violently struggled with the officer, hitting the deputy “as he attempted to pick the deputy up and slam him to the ground.”

McNeil then attempted to flee once more, prompting McNeil to deploy his stun gun. The 28-year-old then fell to the ground and hit his head, losing consciousness.

Emergency officials were called immediately for treatment and prior to their arrival, authorities say the man regained consciousness and provided his correct name and date of birth.

After being transported to hospital, the sheriff’s office was informed McNeil needed further treatment.

“More than 99 per cent of our arrests are without incident or injury,” Sheriff Kevin Crews said.

He was served with a notice to appear in court on the battery charges, resisting arrest with violence, possession of a “new legend drug” and giving authorities a false name.

A felony arrest warrant on additional charges of grand theft is also being pursued by police after it was determined the tractor McNeil had been riding had been stolen from a 71-year-old man. “When a suspect chooses to violently attack or attempt to overpower one of our deputies, it is our responsibility as law enforcement to react in such a way that protects our communities from further safety risks.”

Police added McNeil had been released from prison earlier this year. He was out on bond for unrelated drug charges in Bay County.