Florida police seize puppy from suspect who tried to flee police

A pit bull puppy is safe after it was seized from a suspect who was in a car that tried to flee police following a traffic stop which was caught on camera in Ocala, Florida this past weekend.

Police attempted to stop a car for speeding last Sunday, but according to the sheriff’s office, the driver kept on driving.

In the video, as the vehicle enters a parking lot of a fire station, an object is seen being thrown from the window, which police say later was identified “a trafficking amount of methamphetamine along with cocaine, MDMA, heroin and marijuana.”

The vehicle stops after a time and the driver, identified by police as David Lolley, leaves the car as the officer holds his gun.

He then orders the passenger, later identified as Daniel Jones, to leave the vehicle which he does, holding a puppy in his left hand. The officer then tells him to get on the ground.

“Sir, if you can put your right hand behind your back,” the officer then is heard saying on camera, speaking to Jones. “I know you’ve got a dog, put your right hand behind your back.”

Later, police are seen holding the puppy which “spent some time cuddling with deputies.” She was then given to the Marion County Animal Control.

According to deputies, a loaded .32-calibre gun and syringes with heroin residue were also found in the vehicle.

Lolley is facing charges of fleeing to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended licence.

Jones faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, MDMA, heroin and marijuana, and several firearm charges.

If the suspect wants to pick his puppy up, police said he would need to provide documentation of ownership.