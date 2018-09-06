Suspected thief in Colorado drops gun, loses pants in botched robbery

A suspect was left running from an e-cigarette shop in Colorado with his pants falling down after what police are calling a botched robbery.

Security camera footage shows a man walking into the store on Sept. 2 and attempting to take out what police later said was a replica handgun. But it ends up flying over the counter instead.

“The BB gun, with the orange tip removed, fell onto the floor where the clerk grabs it,” Aurora police said in a Facebook post.

READ MORE: Dramatic crash in Mississippi as car goes airborne, flies into school bus

Video captures the surprise on the suspect’s face as the gun makes its way over the counter. The suspect attempts to climb over the counter, before appearing to change his mind. He runs back out the door. He is then seen losing his pants before going off screen. The clerk then goes to the door and appears to lock it.

Police released the video in hopes of identifying the suspect and arresting him.

The owner of the store told the Denver Post he was surprised by the footage.

READ MORE: Clerk at Florida 7-Eleven store caught on camera fighting off would-be robber

“I don’t want to downplay the seriousness of an armed robbery, but the guy really does belong in the ‘world’s dumbest criminals,'” Chris Burgess said. “He needs to find a new career.”

He added store policy is to give suspected armed robbers “whatever they want.” He said in this situation, the clerk reacted appropriately.

Officers obtained the replica gun in question and say they’re hoping to obtain fingerprints from it to help in the investigation.