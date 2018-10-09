Traffic
October 9, 2018 1:25 pm
Updated: October 9, 2018 1:26 pm

Snowy driving conditions on Okanagan Connector

By Online Journalist  Global News

A reminder for motorists that winter driving conditions are now in effect for highways with higher elevations, such as the Okanagan Connector.

DriveBC
Driving to Vancouver from the Okanagan? Be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Courtesy of overnight precipitation, snow is blanketing the higher elevations of the Okanagan Connector, though the highway itself is clear. Highway cameras show that the Pennask Summit, at an elevation of 1,717 metres, has snow, as does the Elkhart section. Notably, though, the Brenda Mine section is clear of snow, though the highway is wet.

The webcam at Big White’s Village Centre, which has an elevatin of 1,755 metres.

Big White

The village webcam at Silver Star Resort near Vernon.

Silver Star

On Highway 3, webcams at Keremeos (444 metres), Bromley Rock (565 m), Princeton (700 m), Sunday Summit (1,289 m), Allison Pass (1,343 m) and Hope Slide (734 m) show just wet road conditions.

The Okanagan’s three big ski resorts — Big White, Silver Star and Apex — also show snow.

For more about DriveBC, click here.

