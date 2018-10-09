Snowy driving conditions on Okanagan Connector

Driving to Vancouver from the Okanagan? Be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Courtesy of overnight precipitation, snow is blanketing the higher elevations of the Okanagan Connector, though the highway itself is clear. Highway cameras show that the Pennask Summit, at an elevation of 1,717 metres, has snow, as does the Elkhart section. Notably, though, the Brenda Mine section is clear of snow, though the highway is wet.

On Highway 3, webcams at Keremeos (444 metres), Bromley Rock (565 m), Princeton (700 m), Sunday Summit (1,289 m), Allison Pass (1,343 m) and Hope Slide (734 m) show just wet road conditions.

The Okanagan’s three big ski resorts — Big White, Silver Star and Apex — also show snow.

